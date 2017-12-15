800 kids signed up for toys at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, donations needed

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview could use your help. Mission leaders say they are in desperate need of toys, as a larger than usual number of children are in need this year.

The mission says unwrapped toys for children ages 8 to 17 are in short supply. The Mission has almost 800 kids signed up to receive toys at the annual Family Christmas Party on December 23, and they don't have enough toys to go around.

Donations of toys and gifts can be dropped off at Christmas Central at the Expo Hall located at 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview or at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, located at 3117 W. Marshall Ave. The mission says financial gifts are always welcome to help defray the cost of the celebration. All donations directly benefit the neediest among their clients.



Hours the Expo Hall will be open:

Tuesday - Thursday, December 19- Dec 21: from 1 pm to 8 pm and Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

