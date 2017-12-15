Bûche de Nöel by La Madeleine Tyler

A time-honored French holiday tradition, the classic Yule Log cake. Guests will be able to take home the log covered in ganache and everything they need to build the Bûche de Nöel at home!

This cake is made like a jelly roll, so don't be intimidated! Click here for instructions.

Bûche de Nöel

- place an icing rack onto a lined sheet pan

- place buche log onto the icing rack

- heat ganache to 75°f - 85°f

- ladle ganache over the cake log

- using a fork, make a design on the buche de noel to resemble bark

- press chocolate pailette ½” up the sides of the buche de noel

- using the pastry bag with the straight tip, draw approximately 7 lines back and forth over the top of the cake

- using the pastry bag with the leaf tip, add 3 leaves on each line, evenly spaced

- randomly place red berries on each buche de noel log

- decorate with candies

You can also watch a vintage video of Julia Child making her version of Buche de Noel here: