Athens woman accused of exposing child to meth

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Athens woman accused of exposing a boy to meth.

Brandy Jean Hyett, 42, is charged with state-jail felony endangering a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, the sheriff’s office was contacted by CPS on Dec. 11. The CPS worker said she received a call on Oct. 14 about a boy being around a woman who used meth.

CPS put together a safety plan to remove the child from Hyett that night and she went in for a drug screen on Oct. 16.

A test on the boy came back on Oct. 26 and it showed he tested positive for meth exposure.

The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for Hyett’s arrest on Dec. 11. She was arrested on Thursday and is being held on a $12,500 bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.