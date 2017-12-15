Athens woman accused of exposing child to meth

Department of Justice: Travis Leger of Sulphur, Louisiana, and his half-brother Jason Leckelt of Wilburton, Oklahoma, were sentenced today in federal court in Beaumont, Texas, to 21 months and 16 months in prison, respectively, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act by illegally trafficking alligator snapping turtles.More >>
Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Athens woman accused of exposing a boy to meth.More >>
Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET) announces its Canton office will be closing in Van Zandt County effective December 22, 2017.More >>
Police are searching for three individuals who they say stole a computer at the Lindale Walmart.More >>
