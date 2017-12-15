Workforce Solutions East Texas to close Van Zandt County office

Press Release from Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET):

Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET) announces its Canton office will be closing in Van Zandt County effective December 22, 2017. Approval to close the center was granted this month by the WSET Board and confirmed by the Chief Elected Officials board. The CEO Board is comprised of 14 county judges in East Texas and the mayors of Longview and Tyler. Funding reductions and low visitor traffic at the center led to the closure. WSET will continue serving the area and encourages new and existing customers to access services and assistance through its call center, website, or visiting a mobile unit that will be regularly visiting the county.

"Our New Pledge is 'Serving You Where You Are'," said Doug Shryock, Director of Workforce & Economic Development at ETCOG, the administrative agency for WSET. "Workforce Solutions East Texas is committed to keeping up with the ever-changing needs and accessibility of our 14-county region customers. While yes, some of our office doors may close, know that we have established several new service methods in order to continue meeting client needs. We're not just in a building anymore!"

The WSET Call Center is open Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM. New and existing customers can speak directly to a caseworker by calling 1-844-ETWORKS (389-6757). Nearly all the services previously handled by a staff member in the "bricks and mortar" facility are available over the phone, making access even more convenient for our clients.

WSET has also expanded its footprint to include designated off-site locations through Mobile Workforce Centers. Two units currently navigate through the region, as needed, to bring staff-assisted services and computer job-search capability directly to areas in the region without a "bricks and mortar" workforce center. A third Mobile Workforce Center will be added to the fleet in 2018. The Mobile Workforce Centers are equipped with 10 computers, a meeting and training area and two flat-screen televisions for presentations of community announcements, job postings and advertisements by firms looking for workers. A travel schedule for our Mobile Workforce Centers can be viewed at www.easttexasworkforce.org/locations/mobile-workforce-center/.

In addition to these services, the website, www.easttexasworkforce.org now has an online pre-application clients can fill out to get the process started on applying for services. Prior to this change, a client could only apply for a service by entering a workforce center.

"Workforce services are now offered as close as your computer or smart phone!" said Doug Shryock. "And, as always, you can still visit www.WorkInTexas.com if you're looking for a job in your area."

WSET will continue to maintain all services that are available in its existing offices; Athens (Henderson County); Henderson (Rusk County); Longview (Gregg County); Marshall (Harrison County); Palestine (Anderson County); and, Tyler (Smith County).

For more information, contact Doug Shryock at ETCOG at (903) 218-6425 our the WSET Area Manager, Angelia Snow at (903) 677-3521.