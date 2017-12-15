Lindale police searching for Walmart thieves

Police are searching for three individuals who they say stole a computer at the Lindale Walmart.

Lindale police say three individuals walked into Walmart and changed price tags, replacing lower tags on higher priced items.

A male suspect wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt reportedly stole a computer and caused damage to the display area inside the store.

The three individuals were seen leaving the area in a red Dodge Ram truck.

If you know who any of the suspects are you are asked to contact Sgt. Mike Lazarine at 903-882-3313 or at mikel@lindaletx.gov.

