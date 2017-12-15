Lindale police say Walmart thieves identified, no arrests made

Police say the three individuals who stole a computer at the Lindale Walmart have been identified.

Lindale police say three individuals walked into Walmart and changed price tags, replacing lower tags on higher priced items.

A male suspect wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt reportedly stole a computer and caused damage to the display area inside the store.

The three individuals were seen leaving the area in a red Dodge Ram truck.

No arrests have been made at this time but police are aware of their identities.

