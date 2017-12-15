Man who robbed Smith County gas stations turns self into authorities

An ETX man has turned himself into authorities for his involvement in two aggravated robberies.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says two arrest warrants were issued for Lance Cody Scott, 21, of Tyler after deputies say he robbed two gas station clerks at gunpoint.

On Dec. 1, just before 11:30 p.m., Smith County deputies were dispatched to the AZ Food Mart, located in the 1300 block of Highway 69. in reference to the aggravated robbery. Scott allegedly entered the business, armed with a handgun and demanded money. He then fled the scene before deputies arrived.

On Dec. 3, just after 6 p.m. Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to AB Country Store, located in the 18500 block of FM 14, in reference to an Aggravated Robbery. Police believe Scott entered the business armed with a handgun, took currency from the register, and then fled the scene.

Detectives with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began investigating both cases. A photograph from the surveillance video was released to the public requesting assistance with the identification of the suspect Patrol deputies along with detectives were able to identify the suspect as Scott. Detectives recovered evidence linking him to both robberies.

Detectives obtained two arrest warrants issued by 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy charging Scott with two counts of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.

Scott turned himself into the Smith County Jail on December 13. Bond was set at $400,000.