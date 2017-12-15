Family displaced after early morning house fire in Kilgore

A family has been displaced after their home caught fire early Friday morning.

Officials with the Kilgore Police Department said fire crews and officers responded to a residential structure in the 400 block of Leake Street.

Officials say the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Editors note: In a previous report Kilgore Police initially reported one person was injured in the fire but later retracted saying no one was injured.