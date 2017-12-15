Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy and cool. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s

Happy Friday, East Texas!! A cool start as temperatures drop into the 30s this morning. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with light north winds. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s today. Fair skies overnight with temperatures back in the 30s by tomorrow morning. Increasing clouds during the day Saturday with a chance for rain by late afternoon and evening. The rain will develop to our southwest and spread through Deep East Texas first before moving through the I-20 corridor overnight and over I-30 by early Sunday morning. This will hopefully give a good soaking rainfall to some areas, but not all of East Texas will see much rain. Most of the rain ends by Sunday midday with temperatures in the lower 60s. Another slight chance for a few isolated showers, especially in far southern areas Monday and more sunshine by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.