Thursday night State Semifinal scores and highlights

There were two state semifinal games involving East Texas teams on Thursday night.



Tenaha dominated the game against Burton, beating them 60-22. Tenaha will now go on to play Muenster in the Class 2A Division II championship game next Thursday morning at AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m.

Sadly for San Augustine, the Wolves season is over after a 63-21 loss to Refugio in the Class 2A Division I state semifinals.



