Thursday night State Semifinal scores and highlights

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
There were two state semifinal games involving East Texas teams on Thursday night.

Tenaha dominated the game against Burton, beating them 60-22. Tenaha will now go on to play Muenster in the Class 2A Division II championship game next Thursday morning at AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m.

Sadly for San Augustine, the Wolves season is over after a 63-21 loss to Refugio in the Class 2A Division I state semifinals.

