Thursday night State Semifinal scores and highlights

There were two state semifinal games involving East Texas teams on Thursday night.
Tenaha dominated the game against Burton, beating them 60-22. Tenaha will now go on to play Muenster in the Class 2A Division II championship game next Thursday morning at AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m.
Sadly for San Augustine, the Wolves season is over after a 63-21 loss to Refugio in the Class 2A Division I state semifinals.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.