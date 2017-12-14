What's to eat?

Lights and campers unite for a delightful holiday tradition in Dangerfield. Jamey Boyum is your guide in a new report at 10.
We have a new Restaurant Report for you tonight.
And, Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is the man who will let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live. He'll have a new forecast for you at 10.
There were two state semi-final games involving East Texas teams on Thursday night.More >>
There were two state semi-final games involving East Texas teams on Thursday night.More >>
During the robbery, a victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, and 19-year-old Jamiriquan Enalls was on the loose.More >>
During the robbery, a victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, and 19-year-old Jamiriquan Enalls was on the loose.More >>
If you just can’t get enough Christmas decor, well we have another place you can take in lights and sights. It’s Christmas in the Park at Daingerfield State Park.More >>
If you just can’t get enough Christmas decor, well we have another place you can take in lights and sights. It’s Christmas in the Park at Daingerfield State Park.More >>
Flu season is upon us and schools across East Texas are seeing its effect.More >>
Flu season is upon us and schools across East Texas are seeing its effect.More >>
While there is no official burn ban in effect in Smith County, authorities are urging people to avoid outdoor burning.More >>
While there is no official burn ban in effect in Smith County, authorities are urging people to avoid outdoor burning.More >>