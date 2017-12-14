Search for elusive Pittsburg aggravated robbery suspect continues

The search for an alleged East Texas armed robber is now in its second day. Pittsburg police resumed their search for Jamiriquan Enalls on Thursday.

He's wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting inside the Pittsburg city limits on Tuesday night. Another suspect in that shooting is already in custody. Patrol units were still cruising streets Thursday in south Pittsburg for any sign of an armed suspect.



It began when officers were called to a robbery on Martin Luther King Junior Avenue.



"Upon their arrival, they discovered a victim that had suffered two gunshot wounds. They determined that there was a robbery at the location," says Pittsburg Police Chief Richard Penn.



During the robbery, a victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, and 19-year-old Jamiriquan Enalls was on the loose.



"He did possess a weapon during the robbery. PPD officers located the subjects later in town. The second suspect was involved in a foot chase," Penn says.

Authorities say Enalls fled down Rusk Street, just 300 yards from the police station. Using a helicopter equipped with thermal imaging cameras, Pittsburg police their most intense search off of Rusk street near highway 271, searching the woods and even going house to house.



"We contacted Texas Department of Public Safety and were able to get a helicopter from Garland. He had known associates in that area, we searched those residences," the police chief says.

Residents were frightened by the search, and feared to go on camera, with Enalls still at large.



"I'd still be scared because a person like this might break in," said one area resident.



"We asked people to stay inside their residences while we conducted the search," says Penn.



But the lengthy search produced no sign of Enalls.



"Our search continues for Mr. Enalls in this area. We would ask that people be on the lookout for Enalls," Penn says.



Pittsburg police say Jamiriquan Enalls should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 9-1-1.



