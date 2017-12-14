Search for elusive Pittsburg aggravated robbery suspect continues

There were two state semi-final games involving East Texas teams on Thursday night.More >>
There were two state semi-final games involving East Texas teams on Thursday night.More >>
During the robbery, a victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, and 19-year-old Jamiriquan Enalls was on the loose.More >>
During the robbery, a victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, and 19-year-old Jamiriquan Enalls was on the loose.More >>
If you just can’t get enough Christmas decor, well we have another place you can take in lights and sights. It’s Christmas in the Park at Daingerfield State Park.More >>
If you just can’t get enough Christmas decor, well we have another place you can take in lights and sights. It’s Christmas in the Park at Daingerfield State Park.More >>
Flu season is upon us and schools across East Texas are seeing its effect.More >>
Flu season is upon us and schools across East Texas are seeing its effect.More >>
While there is no official burn ban in effect in Smith County, authorities are urging people to avoid outdoor burning.More >>
While there is no official burn ban in effect in Smith County, authorities are urging people to avoid outdoor burning.More >>