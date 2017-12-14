Franklin County added to list of East Texas burn bans - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Franklin County added to list of East Texas burn bans

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(KLTV) -

More counties have issued burn bans this week due to dry weather conditions.

On Thursday, Franklin County was added to the list.

To see our burn ban map, click here

