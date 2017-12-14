Two suspects now charged with murder for shooting at Tyler apartments

Capital murder warrants were issued today to two already incarcerated suspects who are said to be involved in a shooting at Chelsea Creek Apartments in Tyler.

Seydadrian Montrez Brown, 26, of Tyler, is currently in the Gregg County Jail, on a US Marshall Detainer and is now charged with capital murder.

Christopher Benard Hardy, 23, of Tyler is currently in the Smith County Jail on PCS and warrants and is now charged with capital murder, according to Smith County Judicial records.

Brown and Hardy are said to be involved in a shooting that occurred Monday night, Nov. 13, at Chelsea Creek Apartments on Thistle Drive in Tyler. When officers arrived, they say they found three people who had been shot inside of an apartment in Building 14.

Police say, Dewayne, along with Terry Demond Rogers, 22, of Tyler, and Nadarius Houston, 18, of Tyler, was shot with semi-automatic handguns.

Police believe the shooting may have been drug-related.

Washington died from his injuries. Rodgers was shot multiple times and police say his condition is stable. Police also reported that Houston's condition was listed as good.

Bond for both Brown and Hardy has been set at $1 million apiece.

This case still remains an open investigation, according to Tyler police.

