Tyler Police Department receives check to purchase K9 vest

A check for $1200 was presented to the Tyler Police Department Thursday.

The money was raised during the First Responder Benefit. The benefit raised $3600 and funds will be split evenly between the police department, fire department, and EMS.

K9 Officer Izzy and Chief Jimmy Tolar were present to accept the donation.

The Tyler Police Department will use the funds to purchase a vest for the K9 officer, Izzy.

A press release stated that the benefit will continue to take place annually.

