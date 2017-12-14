Smith County searching for ETX man wanted on charge out of Henderson County

The Smith County sheriff’s office is searching for an East Texas man wanted for theft.

According to Smith County, Dustin Bunger, 33, is wanted in Smith County for theft of a prop>=$759<$2,500.

Bunger is also wanted out of Henderson County, on a bond for forfeiture for a charge of tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with the intent to impair, said Smith County.

Anyone with information on Bunger’s whereabouts is urged to contact Smith County sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600 o the Henderson County sheriff’s office.

