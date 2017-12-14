Funeral arrangements set for former Kilgore firefighter

Former Kilgore firefighter James Sanders passed away on Monday in White Oak.

The Kilgore Fire Department posted to their Facebook page today saying in part, "Firefighters all over our region lost a good friend this week."

According to Sanders obituary, he joined the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department in 1992. He worked for Gregg County for a few years before beginning his career in 1977 as a Kilgore firefighter.

Visitation for Sanders will be held Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Friday at Rader. Fireman’s rites will follow at Lakeview Cemetery Mausoleum, Longview, Texas.

