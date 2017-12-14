Craft-Turney Water Supply rescinds boil water notice for Cherokee County customers

Update from Craft-Turney Watersupply Corp.:

On December 14, 2017 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required Craft-Turney Water Supply Corporation, PWS No. 0370016 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of December 15, 2017.

**FROM THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROAD’S 3106 & 3107 – CONTINUE WEST (STRAIGHT AHEAD) ON COUNTY ROAD 3106 (NORTH WEST ) & FOLLOW UP TO THE MOST NORTHERN INTERSECTION OF CR 3107 & CR 3106 – CONTINUE (NORTHEAST) AROUND ON COUNTY ROAD 3107 TO DEAD END.**

Previous:

A boil water notice has been issued for a section of Cherokee County due to conditions that have recently occurred in the water system.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has ordered Craft-Turney Water Supply to notify all customers included in the repair area to boil their water prior to consumption.

The area included in the boil water notice extends from the intersection of FM 768 to County Road 1512, south of Jacksonville.

For questions about the boil water notice, call 903-586-9301.

