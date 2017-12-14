Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice for some Cherokee County customers

A boil water notice has been issued for a section of Cherokee County due to conditions that have recently occurred in the water system.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has ordered Craft-Turney Water Supply to notify all customers included in the repair area to boil their water prior to consumption.

The area included in the boil water notice extends from the intersection of FM 768 to County Road 1512, south of Jacksonville.

For questions about the boil water notice, call 903-586-9301.

