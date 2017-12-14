Manhunt continues for aggravated robbery suspect in Pittsburg

Pittsburg police say the search continues for an armed and dangerous suspect.

Jamiriquan Enalls, 19, is wanted for aggravated robbery.

Investigators say Enalls was involved in the robbery that occurred near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. around 1:30 Wednesday. A victim was shot twice but received non-life-threatening wounds.

One suspect was arrested but Enalls fled on foot and disappeared in a wooded area near Rusk street and highway 271. A house to house search and helicopter thermal camera search failed to locate Enalls.

Police say Enalls is considered armed and dangerous and you should contact police if you know his whereabouts.

