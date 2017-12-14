Mineola ISD releases statement on former employee accused of improper relationship with student

An East Texas man was arrested Thursday after an allegation of an improper relationship with a Mineola high school student.

Todd Karch, of Lindale, was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor online, just after 7 a.m. this morning at the Wood County Sheriff's Office on a warrant out of the Mineola Police Department.

According to the Mineola Police Department, an investigation was initiated in November of 2017 after the department received a report from the Mineola Independent School Districts Superintendent Kim Tunnell. During the investigation, it was found that probable cause did exist to issue a warrant for Karch.

Karch was employed by Mineola ISD as Director of Transporation. He was placed on administrative leave and has resigned.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Mineloa released a statement in regards to the charge Karch faces. It reads as followed:

Mineola: The top priority of Mineola ISD is to provide a quality education in a safe and secure learning environment. A student brought to the District’s attention a possible inappropriate relationship between a highschool student and an employee in the district. The District took swift actions to contact local law enforcement immediately as the investigation into the report began. Following immediate interviews and the initial investigation, the employee was placed on administrative leave and the District has obtained the employee’s resignation. The District has also notified the State Board of Education. This ongoing investigation is now under the full jurisdiction of the Mineola Police Department. “We take any report seriously involving the safety and wellbeing of our students and are extremely grateful for the student who came forward to report the concern. We want our students to know how important it is to inform administrators when behaviors of other students don’t seem right or things are happening that others know shouldn’t be taking place,” Superintendent Kim Tunnell said. "These allegations are behaviors that will not be tolerated in Mineola ISD and do not represent our faculty and staff.”

