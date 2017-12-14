Wait for DNA test results could delay Smith County capital murder trial

The wait for DNA test results could delay the start of a capital murder trial for the man accused of killing Kayla Gomez in 2016.

During a pretrial hearing for Gustavo Zavala-Garcia on Thursday, prosecutors said results of DNA testing on hair samples are still pending.

Zavala-Garcia is suspected of murdering 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco, of Bullard, in November 2016.Kayla's body was found in a well on Zavala-Garcia's property, days after she was abducted from a prayer service in Bullard.

Zavala-Garcia is charged with capital murder.

Judge Jack Skeen told the court that the trial date is likely to change since those DNA results are not expected back until the end of that month.

DNA testing had been expected to be completed by the end of December, but the process is taking longer than expected.

The next pretrial date is set for January 4, with the trial scheduled to begin March 19, 2018.

RELATED:

+Suspect in murder of Kayla Gomez-Orozco waives right to arraignment

+Sheriff Smith, deputies transporting Gustavo Zavala-Garcia to jail

+Smith County Sheriff's Office issues statement on Zavala-Garcia incident at jail

+VIDEO: Suspect in Kayla Gomez murder removed from jail roof?

+Indictment: Kayla Gomez-Orozco possibly sexually assaulted

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.