Tyler police searching for female suspect involved in purse theft

Two Houston men were sentenced today in separate cases for their involvement with gas pump skimmers in East Texas.More >>
A second suspect has been arrested for his involvement in robbing victims at gunpoint in November.More >>
The wait for DNA test results could delay the start of a capital murder trial for the man accused of killing Kayla Gomez in 2016.More >>
Tyler police are searching for a female suspect, captured on camera, leaving a business with items from an employee's purse.More >>
