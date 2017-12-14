Tyler police searching for female suspect involved in purse thef - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler police searching for female suspect involved in purse theft

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police are searching for a female suspect, captured on camera, leaving a business with items from an employee's purse.

Police say the woman was involved in credit card fraud. She entered the office of a business and stole items from a purse while the employee had left the office. 

If you recognize the woman you are asked to contact Detective Wayne Allen at 903-535-0121 or call Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. 

