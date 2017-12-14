Smith County Fire Marshal urges caution when burning outside

Smith County is not currently under a burn ban at this time, however, the Smith County Fire Marshal is urging residents to use "extreme caution" when burning outside.

Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson is asking people to refrain from burning until the area sees a substantial amount of rainfall. There is a chance of rain this weekend.

With the low humidity and high winds, the fire danger is extremely high right now, she said.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service out of Shreveport, La., issued a fire danger statement.

“A very dry air mass and strong southwest winds will result in an enhanced risk for wildfires …,” it reported. “Extreme care is urged during all outdoor activities where there is a potential for grass fires and for fires to start and spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor burning of trash and do not toss lit cigarette butts outside, especially from a moving vehicle where winds can quickly fan a flame.”