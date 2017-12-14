Mount Pleasant Police capture suspect who allegedly robbed gas station

Mount Pleasant Police have charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a gas station robbery.

Andy Angelo Gonzalez, of Pittsburg, has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

On Friday December 8 at 3:25 a.m. police say Gonzalez walked into the Tiger Mart gas station at 2511 W. Ferguson Rd. pointing a pistol at a store employee and demanded cash. After robbing the store, he took off on foot fleeing the scene.

Gonzalez was found behind a business in the 2300 block of S. Jefferson St. at 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers and detectives had been monitoring businesses closely expecting a repeat offense.

When Gonzalez was detained evidence found linked him to the Tiger Mart robbery. Gonzalez provided a confession to the robbery a short time later.

Gonzalez was taken to Titus County Jail. Bond has not been set.

