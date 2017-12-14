Smith County constable suspended from position, new interim named

Update: Temporary suspension of constable Henry Jackson from his position has been granted. Bobby Garmon has been named interim Precinct 1 constable.

Previous:

A hearing is underway in Smith County to suspend pay to Precinct 1 Constable Henry Jackson while he is in federal prison.

Visiting Judge Richard Beacom will hear the case in the 7th District Courtroom. Beacom was appointed after Judge Kerry Russell recused himself from the case.

The hearing comes after a petition was filed by resident Steven Chaney concerning taxpayer dollars going to Jackson while he is imprisoned. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office joined and amended the petition to call for Jackson’s removal from office.

Jackson was convicted of willfully failing to file a federal tax return for several years. He is serving a six-month sentence at a federal prison in Seagoville.

Jackson has held office since 1999, his current term ends in December 2020.

