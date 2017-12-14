ETX man killed in one-vehicle crash in Wood County

A Winnsboro man was killed Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.

According to DPS, around 8 p.m. troopers responded to the wreck on CR-3230 in Wood County, half a mile south of SH-154.

A preliminary report from DPS indicates that Robert Clifton Wattis,52, was traveling South on CR-3230 at an unsafe speed, entering a curve in the roadway to the right when the vehicle began to skid to the left, traveling off the roadway and striking several trees before catching fire.

Wattis was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Tony Gilbreath.

His body was taken to Lowes Funeral Home in Quitman.

