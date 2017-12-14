Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy at times with afternoon high temperatures near 60 degrees

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Another chilly start with temperatures dropping into the 30s as the cold front moves through. Mostly sunny this afternoon and breezy at times with north winds gusting to 15 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight, expect fair skies and temperatures falling back into the 30s. More sunshine for Friday but even cooler with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s by afternoon. Cloud cover increases this weekend with a chance for rain by Saturday late afternoon and evening. That chance for rain increases overnight into Sunday morning. A few lingering showers are possible evening into early next week. Temperatures will stay in the lower 60s through next week.

