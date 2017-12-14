Expecting to be in the state semifinals, Carthage is ready to seize the moment

Of the five East Texas high school football programs set to play in the state semifinals this week, one without a doubt expected to be here.



With so many playmakers returning from last year's Class 4A Division I state championship team, the only question for Carthage was, can it live up

to the hype?

So far the answer has been yes. And the Bulldogs admit, its back to back titles or bust.



When you play for a program that has won five state championships since 2008, there is pressure to perform. This group though isn't only living up to

expectations, it's dominating along the way.



Winners of 24 straight dating back to last year, Carthage has won every playoff game on its run to the final four by at least 24 points.



With star running back and Texas commit Keaontay Ingram leading the way, in addition to a trio of receivers in Dee Bowens, Dewaylon Ingram, and

Mekhi Colbert there was only one way the Bulldogs would fall short of their lofty goals. Poor quarterback play.



But Gunnar Capps has been lights out by throwing for over 3,300 hundred yards and 44 touchdowns.



Speaking of playing well, that would be Carthage's state semifinal opponent in undefeated Waco La Vega. The Pirates claimed a title in 2015 and have won

43 out of 44 games.



So there's no taking their opponent lightly, but the Bulldogs know one more win and they are AT&T Stadium bound.

