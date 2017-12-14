Expecting to be in the state semifinals, Carthage is ready to seize the moment

If the San Augustine Wolves can stay perfect they would be able to bring home the school's second state championship.More >>
Of the five East Texas high school football programs set to play in the state semifinals this week, one without a doubt expected to be here. With so many playmakers returning from last year's Class 4A Division I state championship team, the only question for Carthage was, can it live up to the hype? So far the answer has been yes.More >>
The Tenaha Tigers are where many people expected them to be.More >>
Over the years, Longview has found success thanks to marquee names that went onto play college football and in the NFL. As for this years squad, despite not having a single player committed to play major Division I college football, the Lobos just keep finding a way to win. Making big plays when they matter most, the Longview is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2010..More >>
