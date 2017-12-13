Former Lufkin football player arrested for aggravated sexual assault

A former Lufkin Panther has been arrested in Houston.



Kyler Ramon Henson, 22, a current student at Houston Baptist University, was arrested on December 4 on charges of aggravated sexual assault. He paid a $30,000 bond and was released. His next court date, according to judicial records, will be January 9, 2018.



According to KTRK in Houston, Henson and another HBU wide receiver were suspended from playing football after a woman said that both men had sexually assaulted her at her apartment.

KTRE received this statement from Steve Moniaci, director of athletics at HBU:

We are greatly saddened for all involved. We had already taken the action of suspending the two athletes from participation pending the outcome of the investigation. There are policies and procedures in place here at HBU for this sort of situation, and those have been followed precisely. We are cooperating fully with the District Attorney's office on the matter. As a university we have made accommodations for the complainant, and have taken appropriate measures with the respondents to ensure the safety of the campus. Beyond that we cannot comment further on the situation.

KTRK says a charging document claims that Henson admitted having sex with the woman, but asked why he needs consent to do so.



