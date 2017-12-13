Longview police respond to possible shooting, no suspect found

Longview police confirm that they investigated a shooting on Wednesday evening.



Sgt. Shane McCarter said that gunfire was reported to police just before 6 p.m. They responded to the scene, in the 500 block of Idylewood in South Longview.

Police found two vehicles with bullet holes in them. No victim was found, and no arrests were made. The incident remains under investigation.



