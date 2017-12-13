Ground search for Pittsburg aggravated robbery suspect continues

A manhunt has been underway for hours on Wednesday in Pittsburg.



Police Chief Richard Penn said that an aggravated robbery occurred on Tuesday night in Pittsburg. After investigation, the identities of two suspects were revealed, and an arrest warrant was issued for each. One of the suspects, Colton Searcy, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The second suspect, Jamiroquan Enalls, 19, remains on the loose. A manhunt has been ongoing on Wednesday, involving police on foot and a volunteer helicopter in the air. A DPS helicopter equipped night vision capability assisted, as well, but reached its limited number of hours available and is no longer assisting.



Penn says that the ground search for Enalls will be actively continuing through the night. Residents may see police in their neighborhoods and on area roadways. He asks that anyone who knows the location of Enalls or who sees anything suspicious, immediately call 903-856-3330. Do not attempt to take him into custody.

