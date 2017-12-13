Tyler employees honored for years of service

Five city employees were honored for 130 years of combined service at this morning's city council meeting in Tyler.

Among those honored were three Tyler Fire Captains, William Davis, Kenneth Scheid and Kelly Shirley, who have each worked with the department for thirty years.

“The people that you work with make this job,” says Fire Captain Kelly Shirley. “I've seen a lot of bad stuff and a lot of good stuff but, it's the people you work with every day that make this job pleasurable.”

Fire Engineer, Alan Lowery and Utilities Construction Inspector Gary Cannon were honored for 20 years of service as well.

