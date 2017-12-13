Tyler moves forward with plans for new fire stations

Tyler City Council approves a design contract with Fitzpatrick Architects for two new fire stations. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

The City of Tyler has approved a contract for the design of two new fire stations.

The new stations will be located at the corner of North Palace Avenue and West Gentry and on Cherryhill Drive near West Cumberland Road.

At today's city council meeting, the design contract was awarded to Fitzpatrick Architects.

The new fire stations will replace Fire station No. 01, which is currently located on Elm Street, and Fire Station No. 04, which is currently located on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The construction for both stations will cost about $6.5 million and will be covered by the half cent sales tax.

The city's goal is to complete both projects by December of 2019.

