Lufkin Fire Department loses bet, washes Longview trucks

The Longview Fire Department made a friendly bet on the Longview/Lufkin football playoff game, but there was no cash involved..they kept it clean.

Squeaky clean in fact. They bet the loser would travel to the winner’s town and wash three fire trucks. Well, the Lufkin Fire Department made good on the bet, sending off-duty first responders and the fire chief to Longview’s Fire Station 6 to do some detailing.

Longview Chief J.P.Steelman and Lufkin Chief Ted Lovett are friends, so there were no hard feelings.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved