Geminid meteor shower is upon us Wednesday night

Anyone can feel like an astronaut or astronomer Wednesday night, because the Geminid Meteor shower is upon us.

This annual shower gets its name from the meteors appearing to be coming out of the Gemini constellation.

According to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, most meteor showers are caused by comets, but what makes this shower special is that the Geminids are associated with an asteroid.

This asteroid is named the 3200 Phaethon, which causes the sky to look like flurry of shooting stars.

Chris Rasure, the Executive Director of the Discovery Science Place in Tyler, says this year’s might be one of the best ever.

“Number one, we should be expecting clear skies, so no clouds,” said Rasure. “Number two, because the moon is at its newest stage, there will be little light from the moon that could obstruct your view.”

The Geminids will be able to be seen from all around the world. If you plan to head outside, give yourself enough time for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

“The best thing you can do is find a nice dark area away from city lights, and an open area to have a big view of the sky,” said Rasure.

The meteor shower will reach its peak between 7:30 Wednesday night and dawn Thursday morning, with the most meteors visible from midnight to 4 a.m.

