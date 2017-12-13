Several districts resuming classes Thursday following gas line repair

School officials say that classes will resume in Mount Pleasant Thursday.



On Wednesday, school was canceled due to a natural gas pipeline rupture in the area, which meant the buildings couldn't be heated, and that food could not be prepared. On Wednesday evening, however, Dr. Judith Saxton with the district said that school will resume on Thursday. She added that buses will run on regular schedule, as well.

According to the superintendents from Winfield ISD and Harts Bluff ISD., their classes will also resume on Thursday.



Superintendent Gregg Weiss confirmed that Mount Vernon ISD will resume classes on Thursday, also.



Chapel Hill ISD in Titus County will have school on Thursday, as well. According to their Facebook post, Thursday and Friday were previously scheduled as half days, which is still the case.





Pittsburg schools were not closed and will continue their regular Schedule.

