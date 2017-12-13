Pittsburg police searching for aggravated robbery suspect - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Pittsburg police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

(Source: Pittsburg Police Facebook Page) (Source: Pittsburg Police Facebook Page)
PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) -

The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for an aggravated robbery suspect.

Jamiriquan Enalls, 19, is said to be in the vicinity of the southern city limits in Pittsburg. 

Police say you should not attempt to take the suspect into custody but should instead call 911 immediately.

If you know of Enalls whereabouts contact police.

