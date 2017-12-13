Longview fire demonstrates how fast a dry tree burns

If you prefer a real Christmas tree over a fake one, the Longview Fire Department has some important advice this time of year.

Keep the tree well hydrated.

Longview firefighters demonstrated Wednesday how quickly a dried-out tree can burn compared to a well-watered one.

Though both trees can catch fire, a dried-out tree burns much faster, and at a higher temperature.

That increases the possibility of a fire spreading to nearby combustible materials, like curtains or couches.

Firefighters warn that even LED lights, which are typically much cooler, can spark a fire if the tree is dried out.