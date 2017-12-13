Under the same sky: Look up tonight for Geminid meteor shower - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Under the same sky: Look up tonight for Geminid meteor shower

Maybe you've seen the advertisement when you log into Facebook for 'Under the same sky.'  Tonight's Geminid meteor shower will be visible from every country on Earth, experts say.

If you get to see the meteor shower, you'll be sharing that view with millions of fellow stargazers.  Facebook is inviting you to join in on the social media chat using the hashtag #UnderTheSameSky

According to ABC News, the cosmic display of lights can be seen between 7:30 p.m. and dawn. The largest number of meteors will be visible between midnight at 4 a.m.

The Geminid meteor shower is considered to be one of the year's most reliable meteor showers. The Geminids occur every December when Earth passes through a vast trail of dusty debris shed by a rocky object named 3200 Phaethon, according to ABC News.

Some took to social media using the hashtag #UnderTheSameSky to comment on the phenomenon and millions of people liked, commented and shared the Under the Same Sky Facebook page. 

