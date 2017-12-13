White Oak ISD schools close for remainder of week

White Oak ISD:

Following an administrative meeting this afternoon, it has been decided that ALL White Oak District campuses (high school, middle school, intermediate school, and primary school) will be closed Thursday, December 14th, and Friday, December 15th. This decision was made in the best interest and health considerations for our students, faculty, and staff members.

There will be NO outside activities of any kind (i.e. Select Volleyball, choir, Boys and Girls Club, etc.). NO ONE wi...ll be allowed in the building during these four days.

We will return to school on Monday, December 18th, and we will follow the original schedule that has been set in place for next week. Christmas Parties will remain on the same days and at the same times. Early Release times for Tuesday and Wednesday will remain at 12:15 for Intermediate students.

Because all outside activities have been canceled, our students will NOT be caroling at the local banks. Instead, the select choir will perform on Tuesday morning at 8:45, and parents are invited to attend and may check out their students at the end of the performance.

We look forward to seeing a healthier YOU on Monday!