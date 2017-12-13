Marshall PD: Autopsy reveals Texas State Technical College stude - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Marshall PD: Autopsy reveals Texas State Technical College student died of natural causes

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) -

An autopsy revealed the cause of death of a Texas State Technical College student who was found deceased in his dorm room.

According to Marshall Police, a final autopsy result revealed that 23-year-old Derrick Lockwood, of Jasper, died of natural causes, after being found dead in his dorm room.

On Oct. 22, 2017, at about 9:40 p.m. authorities responded to a welfare check call at a dorm on TSTC campus.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of Lockwood, said Marshall Police.

Marshall Police added that Lockwood’s family has been notified of the final autopsy result and the investigation case has been closed.

