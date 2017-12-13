Smith County fire crews say grass fire is out

Smith County fire crews say they are no longer battling a grass fire.

The fire was reported on CR 1102 in Smith County. Bullard and Noonday fire crews responded.

According to officials, a controlled grass fire got out of control on a private property. One structure was in danger but the fire was stopped before it reached it.

About one-quarter of an acre was burned.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.