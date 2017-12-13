Some ETX counties currently under burn bans

A burn ban has been put in place for Van Zandt County and Panola County.

The bans were put in place Wednesday, Dec. 13. Outdoor burning is no longer allowed in Van Zandt County or Panola County until further notice.

Delta,Cass and Marion Counties were already under a burn ban before today.

To see a list of burn bans across East Texas, click here.

