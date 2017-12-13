Wreck blocking traffic at McCann Rd. and Magnolia Lane in Longview

A burn ban has been put in place for Van Zandt County.More >>
A burn ban has been put in place for Van Zandt County.More >>
White Oak ISD: Following an administrative meeting this afternoon, it has been decided that ALL White Oak District campuses (high school, middle school, intermediate school, and primary school) will be closed Thursday, December 14th, and Friday, December 15th.More >>
White Oak ISD: Following an administrative meeting this afternoon, it has been decided that ALL White Oak District campuses (high school, middle school, intermediate school, and primary school) will be closed Thursday, December 14th, and Friday, December 15th.More >>
The Marshall Police Department has received the final autopsy results from the Texas State Technical College student who was found deceased in his dorm room.More >>
The Marshall Police Department has received the final autopsy results from the Texas State Technical College student who was found deceased in his dorm room.More >>
Smith County fire crews are responding to a grass fire.More >>
Smith County fire crews are responding to a grass fire.More >>