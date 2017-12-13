Wreck blocking traffic at McCann Rd. and Magnolia Lane in Longview

One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Longview.

The wreck occurred on McCann Road at the intersection of Magnolia Lane just after 11:30 a.m.

Witnesses say the driver of an SUV pulled out in front of a passenger car, and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the SUV wasn't injured.

Police have determined the driver of the SUV was at fault.

Traffic is currently blocked in the northbound lane of McCann Road. Drivers are being diverted onto Magnolia Lane.

