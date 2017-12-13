Pipeline in Camp County repaired, line still being purged of oxygen

The pipeline in Camp County that ruptured Tuesday evening has been repaired.

A construction company was digging on Tuesday along County Road 4114 and struck a pipeline with a trackhoe.

According to Camp County Emergency Management Coordinator, John Cortelyou, the pipeline is still being purged of oxygen to ensure the flow of gas is working properly.

One worker received a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital. Other workers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Cortelyou says the pipeline was shut off and the gas was let out of it.

It's undetermined at this point how much time it will take to be fully operational again.

Related: Pipeline ruptures in Camp County, minor injury reported

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.