Tyler Police confirm 13 year old struck by vehicle Tuesday night

A 13-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The teen was crossing the street at the intersection of North Broadway and West 26th Street a little after 7 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital and we're told she suffered a broken leg.

The crash is still under investigation according to police.

So far, no citations have been issued.

