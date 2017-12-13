Driver taken to hospital with critical injuries after wreck involving motorhome in Longview

Longview Police are on the scene of a wreck involving a motorhome and an SUV.

Police are investigating the major accident that occurred at N. Eastman Rd. and Hawkins Pkwy around 8:15 a.m.

A motorhome was traveling north on Eastman Road and was making a left turn to go west on Hawkins Parkway. A white Toyota Rav4 was heading south on Eastman Road in the outside lane and was struck on the driver's side door.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the wreck is still being investigated by police.

The roadway is closed and should be reopened by 10:30 a.m. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible.

Police are asking witnesses of the wreck to come forward with any information that might help police determine what caused the accident.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.