Freedom Fighters: Danielle Vaughn

Danielle Vaughn is a fourth-grade teacher at Tyler's Caldwell Elementary school. She's also an active Air Force reservist. Although her dad had been a Marine, Danielle felt the Air Force was a fit for her.

"Reservist can be activated at any point also and usually every summer since I have a break here at school I get activated with them."

"It took me from having nothing and gave me opportunities to build a great life."

The great life that Danielle is enjoying is the completion of her bachelor's degree, with her masters expected to be finished in May. She says none of her college education would have been possible without the military.

She also credits the military with many of her skills as a mother to her two-year-old daughter and her students at Caldwell.

"I try to bring a lot of that into the class and let them know just how fortunate they are."

American flags and inspiring quotations decorate Danielle's classroom at Caldwell.

"I think a lot of kids have a little bit of patriotism in them but I really try to ignite that fire when they come to my class."

Because of her military experience, Danielle can bring in approaches that nonmilitary people might not think of.

"I talk to them about difficult jobs you can do in the military because I think a lot of them in the military you just go out and do combat kind of things for which there are so many other kind of jobs in the military."

Since Danielle's first job in the Air Force was as a medic, she knows how varied the career choices can be and now as a teacher, she can let her students know about the opportunities open to them as well.

