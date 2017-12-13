Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny and mild. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Clear and cold this morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. Grab that coat before you head out the door and make sure the kids are bundled up for the bus stop! Mostly sunny this afternoon with a light southwesterly breeze. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s. Another cold front moves in overnight with temperatures dropping into the low 40s by tomorrow morning. Breezy at times Thursday with high temperatures dropping back into the 50s. Mostly sunny and cool Friday, starting out in the 30s and only reaching the 50s by afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase this weekend ahead of the next cold front. A slight chance for rain by late Saturday increases into early Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.